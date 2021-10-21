SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s no doubt the pandemic has stunk for most. But with more people owning dogs and staying home, one local company is enjoying the sweet smell of success.

“We scoop doo doo,” said Todd Miller, owner of the “Doo Doo Squad.”

It’s a dirty job every dog owner has to deal with. But, Shirley Woodyard is now one of many who have hired a team to take care of her number two priority.

“She goes all over the place,” Woodyard said.

Miller and his business, lately, has come out smelling like a rose.

“A lot of people got pets and we’ve just gotten busier and busier,” Miller said.

Like many small businesses, he’s struggling to find new employees. So, the Doo Doo Squad is trying to scoop up workers by piling up incentives: $19 an hour, $1,000 signing bonus, and even a take home vehicle.

“First thing I ask them is, ‘how do you feel driving a car that says 916-DOG-POOP?” Miller said.

He also offers advice: Speed is directly connected to stench.

“As long as you scoop fast and keep walking, you’re not going to smell it,” Miller said.

Clean-up costs start at $12-dollars a week – and customers like Woodyard say it’s money well spent.

“My husband has a bad back, he can’t do all that bending over and scraping and everything,” Woodyard said.

The Doo Doo Squad covers the greater Sacramento area and cleans up more than 4,000 yards a month.