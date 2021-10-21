Tuolumne Road Yard
18870 Birch Street
Jamestown Road Yard
18188 7th Ave
Big Oak Flat/Groveland Road Yard
11240 Wards Ferry Rd.
Columbia Airport
10723 Airport Rd.
Alpine County
Alpine Landscape Materials
1117 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901
Once you pick up bags, you can fill up to 10 bags for free
Oroville
Better Deal Exchange
1845 Mitchell Ave.
(530) 533-5600
50 lb bag of sand and empty bags of plastic mesh sold in packs of 25 or individually
Home Depot
2150 3rd St.
(530) 538-0521
20 lb. bag of sand, empty bags, and bulk sand
Chico
711 Materials
517 Roney Trail
(530) 345-6083
Bulk sand only
Collier Hardware
105 Broadway St.
(530) 342-0195
Polyester empty bags only
Home Depot
2580 Notre Dame Blvd.
(530) 342-0477
60 lb bag of sand, plastic & burlap bags
Northern Star Mills
510 Esplanade
(530) 342-7661
Empty burlap & plastic bags only
Pacific Supply
3505 Hicks Ln.
(530) 895-0567
Bulk sand only
Payless Building Supply
2600 Notre Dame Blvd
(530) 895-3228
Empty plastic bags only
Pro Aggregate
3668 Hicks Lane
(530) 342-8028
Sand in plastic bags, bulk sand, empty plastic bags
Sutherland Landscaping
2720 Highway 32
(530) 893-4531
Empty plastic mesh bags and bulk sand
Paradise
Thomas Ace Hardware
(closed Monday)
5720 Clark Rd.
(530) 877-4442
60 lb tube sandbags and empty bags
Placer County
Check Placer County Website for changes.
Auburn
Check City of Auburn’s website for changes
School Park Preserve Parking Lot,
55 College Way
Limit 10 bags per resident
Questions: Please call 530-823-4211 (or 530-823-4237 after-hours)
Lincoln
Currently only offering sand. Bags will be put out should a storm event arise. Check City of Lincoln’s website for changes.
Lincoln Library,
485 Twelve Bridges Dr.
Joiner Park,
1701 Nicolaus Rd.
McBean Park,
17 McBean Park Dr.
(by the skate park)
Loomis
Town of Loomis Corp Yard,
Corner of Rippey Road and Mandarin Court
Rocklin
Visit the City of Rocklin website for sandbag information.
Roseville
Visit the City of Roseville website for sandbag information.
Alta
CAL FIRE Station 33,
33752 Alta Forestry Road
North Auburn
Placer County Fire Station 180,
11645 Atwood Road
Access from 1st Street, directly across from County fuel station
Foresthill
Foresthill Fire Protection District Station 90,
20540 Foresthill Road
Granite Bay
South Placer Fire Station 17,
6900 Eureka Road
Homewood
North Tahoe Fire: Station 53,
5425 West Lake Blvd
Kings Beach
North Tahoe Fire Station 52,
288 North Shore Blvd
(Intersection of Highways 267 & 28)
Lincoln
Placer County Fire Station 70,
1112 Wise Road
Placer County Fire Station 74,
8500 Lakeview Lane
Meadow Vista
Placer Hills Fire Station 84,
16999 Placer Hills Road
Northstar
Northstar Community Services District Corp Yard,
50 Trimont Lane (off of Northstar Drive)
Ophir
Placer County Fire Station 182,
9305 Wise Road
(corner of Wise Road and Crater Hill)
Paige
Placer County Fire Station 75,
5390 Nicolaus Road
Roseville – Dry Creek Community
Placer County Fire Station 100,
8350 Cook Riolo Road
Sheridan
Placer County Fire Station 78,
4952 Riosa Road
Squaw Valley
Old Squaw Valley Fire Station,
1810 Squaw Valley Road
(at the west end of the valley, near lifts)
Tahoe City
Department of Public Works Corp Yard,
2501 North Lake Blvd
(Burton Creek)
Tahoe
Department of Transportation Yard
1121 Shakori Drive. Meyers, CA 96150
Truckee
Truckee Fire Station 92,
11473 Donner Pass Road
Town of Truckee Corp Yard,
10969 Stevens Ln.
Solano County
Check Solano County Website for changes.