By CBS13 Staff

SIERRA (CBS13) – With the intense rainfall and flood warnings, CBS13 has put together a list of locations and information about where to find sandbags—and how to use them.

Sandbag Locations:

El Dorado County

Check El Dorado County Website for changes.

El Dorado County Fire Station #17
6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines, Ca. 95726

El Dorado County Fire Station #19
4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville, Ca. 95667

El Dorado County Fire Station #21
4040 Carson Road, Camino, Ca. 95709

El Dorado County Fire Station #72
7200 Florian Court, Cool, Ca. 95614

Pioneer Fire Station #38
7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset, Ca. 95684

Diamond Springs/El Dorado Fire Station #49
501 Main Street, Diamond Springs, Ca. 95619

Garden Valley Fire Station #51
4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley, Ca. 95633

Rescue Fire Station #83
5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue, Ca. 95672

El Dorado Hills Fire Station #85
1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills, Ca. 95762

Cameron Park Fire Station #89
3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park, Ca. 95682

Tuolumne County

Check Tuolumne County Website for changes. Sand is available 24/7 at these locations.

Tuolumne Road Yard
18870 Birch Street

Jamestown Road Yard
18188 7th Ave

Big Oak Flat/Groveland Road Yard
11240 Wards Ferry Rd.

Columbia Airport
10723 Airport Rd.

Alpine County

Alpine Landscape Materials
1117 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901
Once you pick up bags, you can fill up to 10 bags for free

Oroville

Better Deal Exchange
1845 Mitchell Ave.
(530) 533-5600
50 lb bag of sand and empty bags of plastic mesh sold in packs of 25 or individually

Home Depot
2150 3rd St.
(530) 538-0521
20 lb. bag of sand, empty bags, and bulk sand

Chico

711 Materials
517 Roney Trail
(530) 345-6083
Bulk sand only

Collier Hardware
105 Broadway St.
(530) 342-0195
Polyester empty bags only

Home Depot
2580 Notre Dame Blvd.
(530) 342-0477
60 lb bag of sand, plastic & burlap bags

Northern Star Mills
510 Esplanade
(530) 342-7661
Empty burlap & plastic bags only

Pacific Supply
3505 Hicks Ln.
(530) 895-0567
Bulk sand only

Payless Building Supply
2600 Notre Dame Blvd
(530) 895-3228
Empty plastic bags only

Pro Aggregate
3668 Hicks Lane
(530) 342-8028
Sand in plastic bags, bulk sand, empty plastic bags

Sutherland Landscaping
2720 Highway 32
(530) 893-4531
Empty plastic mesh bags and bulk sand

Paradise

Thomas Ace Hardware
(closed Monday)
5720 Clark Rd.
(530) 877-4442
60 lb tube sandbags and empty bags

Placer County

Check Placer County Website for changes.

Auburn

Check City of Auburn’s website for changes

School Park Preserve Parking Lot,
55 College Way
Limit 10 bags per resident
Questions: Please call 530-823-4211 (or 530-823-4237 after-hours)

Lincoln

Currently only offering sand. Bags will be put out should a storm event arise.  Check City of Lincoln’s website for changes.

Lincoln Library,
485 Twelve Bridges Dr.

Joiner Park,
1701 Nicolaus Rd.

McBean Park,
17 McBean Park Dr.
(by the skate park)

Loomis

Town of Loomis Corp Yard,
Corner of Rippey Road and Mandarin Court

Rocklin

Visit the City of Rocklin website for sandbag information.

Roseville

Visit the City of Roseville website for sandbag information.

Alta

CAL FIRE Station 33,
33752 Alta Forestry Road

North Auburn

Placer County Fire Station 180,
11645 Atwood Road
Access from 1st Street, directly across from County fuel station

Foresthill

Foresthill Fire Protection District Station 90,
20540 Foresthill Road

Granite Bay

South Placer Fire Station 17,
6900 Eureka Road

Homewood

North Tahoe Fire: Station 53,
5425 West Lake Blvd

Kings Beach

North Tahoe Fire Station 52,
288 North Shore Blvd
(Intersection of Highways 267 & 28)

Lincoln

Placer County Fire Station 70,
1112 Wise Road

Placer County Fire Station 74,
8500 Lakeview Lane

Meadow Vista

Placer Hills Fire Station 84,
16999 Placer Hills Road

Northstar

Northstar Community Services District Corp Yard,
50 Trimont Lane  (off of Northstar Drive)

Ophir

Placer County Fire Station 182,
9305 Wise Road
(corner of Wise Road and Crater Hill)

Paige

Placer County Fire Station 75,
5390 Nicolaus Road

Roseville – Dry Creek Community

Placer County Fire Station 100,
8350 Cook Riolo Road

Sheridan

Placer County Fire Station 78,
4952 Riosa Road

Squaw Valley

Old Squaw Valley Fire Station,
1810 Squaw Valley Road
(at the west end of the valley, near lifts)

Tahoe City

Department of Public Works Corp Yard,
2501 North Lake Blvd
(Burton Creek)

Tahoe

Department of Transportation Yard
1121 Shakori Drive. Meyers, CA 96150

Truckee

Truckee Fire Station 92,
11473 Donner Pass Road

Town of Truckee Corp Yard,
10969 Stevens Ln. 

Solano County

Check Solano County Website for changes.

Cordelia Fire District
Corner of Rockville Rd and Suisun Valley Road

Dixon Fire District and City of Dixon
205 Ford Way
Sand is located at old ace hardware
(n. Jackson and west a street)

Montezuma Fire District
Jericho Dredging
1285 Collinsville road

Suisun Fire District
4965 Clayton Road

Vacaville Fire Protection District
4315 Cantlow road (english hills station)
*for unincorporated residents of vacaville

Benicia

Corporation Yard
2400 east second street east e street parking lot
(across the street from Benicia yacht club)

Fairfield

Public works corporation yard
420 Gregory street,
(mon-thurs. 7:30 am-4:30 pm)
Empty sandbags southeast corner of parking lot at Allen Witt park (enter at Woolner) sand only corner of Pittman and Cordelia roads (inside unlocked fenced area) sand only ***all locations have a 10 bag limit – self serve bring own shovel

Rio Vista

1 main street firehouse
350 main street
sandbags only

Suisun

701 civic center blvd,
behind police department

Vacaville

**only active in the event of a flooding**
Irene Larson park,
1800 alamo drive
(please bring proof of residence and shovel)
Various city locations may be made available if flooding occurs.

Vallejo

Vallejo Flood & Wastewater District,
450 Ryder street to report flooding,
call 644-8949 at any time.
Sandbags located west end of street at
For more info, visit http://www.Vallejowastewater.Org

Sandbagging Techniques: