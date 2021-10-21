Cordelia Fire District

Corner of Rockville Rd and Suisun Valley Road

Dixon Fire District and City of Dixon

205 Ford Way

Sand is located at old ace hardware

(n. Jackson and west a street)

Montezuma Fire District

Jericho Dredging

1285 Collinsville road

Suisun Fire District

4965 Clayton Road

Vacaville Fire Protection District

4315 Cantlow road (english hills station)

*for unincorporated residents of vacaville

Benicia

Corporation Yard

2400 east second street east e street parking lot

(across the street from Benicia yacht club)

Fairfield

Public works corporation yard

420 Gregory street,

(mon-thurs. 7:30 am-4:30 pm)

Empty sandbags southeast corner of parking lot at Allen Witt park (enter at Woolner) sand only corner of Pittman and Cordelia roads (inside unlocked fenced area) sand only ***all locations have a 10 bag limit – self serve bring own shovel

Rio Vista

1 main street firehouse

350 main street

sandbags only

Suisun

701 civic center blvd,

behind police department

Vacaville

**only active in the event of a flooding**

Irene Larson park,

1800 alamo drive

(please bring proof of residence and shovel)

Various city locations may be made available if flooding occurs.

Vallejo

Vallejo Flood & Wastewater District,

450 Ryder street to report flooding,

call 644-8949 at any time.

Sandbags located west end of street at

For more info, visit http://www.Vallejowastewater.Org

Sandbagging Techniques: