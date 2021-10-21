SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With container ships stacked high and a record shipping backlog at the port of Los Angeles, President Biden says he would consider activating the National Guard to help with the global supply chain issues.

What items are hard to find?

Randy peters catering is preparing for its busiest time of the year.

“Families getting together, coming to restaurants, ordering food in, holiday gatherings, thanksgiving’s coming up,” said Lisa Peters, co-owner of Randy Peters Catering and Event Center.

Peters, who also operates a restaurant next door, says it’s been hard to find some of the basic supplies needed to run her family’s Roseville-based businesses. From plastic wrap and to-go boxes to toilet paper the storage shelves are beginning to go bare.

“This is all we have right now,” said Lisa Peters.

They use about 800 foil cooking pans each month, so how many do they have left?

“We don’t have any right now but they’re coming in supposedly tomorrow,” she said.

It’s a promise she’s heard before but says orders for new supplies often go unfilled.

“Sometimes we get products where we order 20 cases and only 5 come in,” she said.

So far, no clients have been turned away, but Peters is concerned future events could be impacted.

“We are letting our customers know that supplies are limited, we will do our best and we’ll give them information as we get that,” she said.

And many customers seem willing to compromise.

“As long as they told me up front I would understand, when you go somewhere you wanted to get treated right but I can understand what’s going on,” said customer Charlie Watson.

“It’s going to be a problem this year,” said customer Linda Shoemaker.

For now, Peters is determined to do what she can to keep customers happy.

“If we have to drive all over town to find the product, we’re going to do that…We’re not going to close the doors we’re not going to give up, we’re going to press through,” said Peters.

We checked with other restaurants in the area who say they’re having similar problems.

The peters family says they plan on ordering more supplies than they need and will try and stockpile items when they can get them.