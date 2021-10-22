SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California DMV is extending its rule that allows people 70 and older to renew their driver’s licenses online or through the mail.
A new law that was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom allows for the temporary rule, which was implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, to stay in place through 2022.
Drivers are urged to check and see if they can take care of as much as they can online, without having to come into a DMV office.
Even people applying for the REAL ID for the first time can streamline the process by uploading the required documents before visiting a field office to take their photo, the DMV says.