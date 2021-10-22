MODESTO (CBS13) — An early morning fire tore through a garage in Modesto, authorities say.
The scene was along 1st Street. Modesto Fire says crews responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. and found a detached garage engulfed in flames.READ MORE: Deputies Seize Tons Of Packed And Ready To Be Shipped Pot From Illegal Operation Near Keyes
Several structures were threatened by the fire and power lines had come down, firefighters say.READ MORE: 'Fire Hose' Of Subtropical Moisture Bearing Down On Northern California
Crews went to work quickly and were able to stop the flames before they could spread anywhere else.
No injuries have been reported.MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Suspected Shoplifter Pulled Knife On North Auburn Store Employee Who Confronted Him
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.