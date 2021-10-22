NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities say an alleged shoplifter is also suspected of pulling a knife on an employee who confronted him.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, back on the morning of Oct. 17, 36-year-old Daniel Meyer allegedly tried to walk out of the Smart & Final store in North Auburn without paying for a bottle of alcohol.
A store manager tried to confront Meyer, but that's when he allegedly pulled out a knife.
Meyer was later seen walking around the store’s parking lot. He reportedly looked into several vehicles before he got into the back of a woman’s car.
Deputies soon found him and he was arrested.
Meyer is now facing charges of robbery and committing a felony while out on bail.