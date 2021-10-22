ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The opening of Trader Joe’s newest location in Rocklin was greeted with cheers on Friday morning.
The 10,200 square-foot store is located along Rocklin Commons Drive, just off of Interstate 80.
It's the first new Trader Joe's to open in the Sacramento area in over a decade – and the second for Placer County.
Colorful artwork inspired by local landmarks – like Rocklin Station, Sierra College and Quarry Park – adorn the store.
Dozens of eager shoppers cheered the opening of the new store on Friday.