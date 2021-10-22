SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With the coming storm, Sacramento City and County are opening several storm centers, combined with other efforts, to protect unsheltered citizens from the torrential rainfall.

The City is opening two centers from 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. on Monday. Both the City Hall Lobby on 915 I Street and the Hagginwood Community Center on 3271 Marysville Blvd will be open during these hours. Officials say that the hours may be extended if needed.

Additionally, the County will be issuing motel vouchers to “highly vulnerable unsheltered persons” ahead of the storm, said County Officials. For more information and motel locations, please refer to the County Severe Weather Respite Program.

These efforts were spearheaded by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Manager Howard Chan, who said that with the expected intensity of the storm, unsheltered citizens will need as much protection as can be given.

“With the forecast predicting a severe storm, it’s crucial that we provide refuge for people living outdoors and exposed to the elements,” Steinberg said. “We are working hard to secure more respite locations that we can operate through the winter. I would like to thank City staff for moving quickly to respond to this unexpected early weather event.”

Both City and County Officials are urging unsheltered citizens to take into account where they are currently residing—particularly anyone near creek beds or other low-lying outdoor areas. With the expected severity of the rainfall, these areas could be at great risk for flooding.

“We are working with our non-profits and others who work with people experiencing homelessness to make sure people know the storm is coming and they have to consider if they need to move to higher ground,” said Bridgette Dean, director of the Department of Community Response.

Lastly, officials ask that anyone noticing clogged or blocked storm drains call 311 and report them as soon as possible.