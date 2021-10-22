STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been convicted for first-degree murder for the 2018 death of two-year-old Stockton boy Ares Doe.
On Friday, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced that Roberto Alcantar had been convicted of murder in the first degree and assault causing death of a child under eight.
Doe died back in July 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The young boy had suffered severe trauma, Stockton police said, and investigators later arrested Alcantar and the boy’s mother Maria Flores in connection to his death.
The DA's office made a special note about the bravery Doe's sister showed in testifying about the abuse that prosecutors said occurred at Alcantar and Flores' home.
“This verdict sends a clear message that harming children will not be tolerated and abusers will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” DA Tori Verber Salazar said in a statement.
Alcantar was also convicted for two counts of child endangerment with great bodily injury, the DA's office says. He is set to be sentenced at a later date.
Flores, who was convicted of child endangerment charges, is set to be sentenced on Oct. 25.