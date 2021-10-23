SACRAMENTO (CBS) – The National Weather Service Sacramento is projecting historic rainfall totals Sunday into Monday. Rainfall totals in downtown Sacramento and the higher elevations are projected to break historic records set more than a decade ago.

The last time Sacramento saw a storm of this project magnitude: “That was October 13, 2009, and that storm produced just over three inches of rain. We have had wet storms in October before,” said Craig Shoemaker, a Meteorologist with NWS Sacramento.

Shoemaker said the NWS team has been tracking 24-hour rainfall totals from 4.86 inches in Sacramento to upwards of 8.2 inches near Blue Canyon. If those projections stay true, the Blue Canyon totals would be the 5th wettest 24-hours on record for that area.

If the Downtown Sacramento projections go as are predicted now, the storm total for Sacramento would be 4.86 inches and make it the second-highest rainfall total.

“The highest is 5.28 inches. That happened all the way back in 1880. And that is a 24 hours total. So this is a significant storm,” said Shoemaker.

The other contributing factor to this upcoming storm’s historic nature: it’s the first of this magnitude this close to areas impacted by burn scars.

“So this is a situation where people that are near those burn scars, need to be either evacuating or preparing to evacuate immediately because this is something that it’s going to happen. We’re very confident that this is going to happen,” said Shoemaker.

The City of Sacramento opened multiple storm centers for people who live outside to seek shelter out of the rain.

The city-operated centers are located at City Hall Lobby, 915 I St., and the Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd. They opened at 8 p.m. on Saturday and will remain open until at least 6 a.m. Monday. Hours may be extended if needed, according to a release from the city.

“With the forecast predicting a severe storm, it’s crucial that we provide refuge for people living outdoors and exposed to the elements,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a prepared statement, “We are working hard to secure more respite locations that we can operate through the winter. I would like to thank City staff for moving quickly to respond to this unexpected early weather event.”