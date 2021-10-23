SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are advising motorists about road closures in the downtown Sacrarmento area Sunday due to the Ironman competition.
The road closures will be in effect starting at 9 a.m. along Capitol Mall and throughout the downtown area. The closures are expected to remain in place into the late evening, according to police.
Police encourage those traveling to the downtown area to use alternate routes, if possible.
More than 3,500 participants from all over the world have registered to swim, bike and run through the greater Sacramento region in the city’s first Ironman competition.