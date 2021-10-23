SACRAMENTO (CBS) – Vacaville’s Imagine That will close the doors for good on Sunday after five years but will continue robotics and tutoring programs. The news, shared by founder and board President Lauren Runow who founded the museum with her family.

“We would not exist if it wasn’t for our landlord. they have given us an amazing deal on this place, but it’s a business and he’s looking to rent out to a more national chain,” said Runow.

Changes to rent, the impacts of the pandemic,and construction outside of the museum entrance are all contributing factors behind the decision to close, “preemptively,” according to Runow. The move allows the nonprofit to continue key programs in the community and pay an employee to teach.

“It is going to live on, all of these displays and all of this hard work will live on in Lodi,” said Runow.

World of Wonders Science Museum in Lodi will take the exhibits and stations, at no cost, as part of their own expansion. It doesn’t make the closure any easier for Runow, who first started Vacaville’s Imagine That for her son, who wanted the hands-on learning experience in their town, instead of traveling to nearby destinations.

Built from the ground up by Runow’s family, a photo album at the front desk tells the story of their journey. The exhibits were built by family and friends, the work to remodel the building, documented with family photos of the work. The business was never really a business for Runow, it was something more.

Vacaville’s Imagine That will close on October 23rd. The robotics lessons will be offered on location by request for a small fee. Tutoring will be available through The ACE baseball training facility in Vacaville.