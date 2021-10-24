Sacramento is bracing for what forecasters are calling a “major storm system.” It’s something we don’t see very often in October. In fact, the amount of rain projected for downtown Sacramento by the National Weather Service is 4.86 inches in a 24-hour period. That would be the second-highest rainfall 24-hour total on record.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to happen between Sunday morning and Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Check back often for the latest updates.

12:14 a.m. Update:

Follow the storm with this latest coverage from CBS13.

The previous day’s updates are below.

9:19 p.m. Update:

Ca Governor’s Office Of Emergency Services (Cal OES) update:

Resources have been deployed to burn scar locations as flooding after fires is often more severe, as debris and ash left from the fires can form mudflows. As rainwater moves across charred ground it can also pick up soil and sediment & carry it in a fast-moving stream of floodwaters.

We are closely monitoring areas impacted by fires & have crews positioned at the following areas:

Alisal Fire Burn Scar

CZU Fire Burn Scar

Caldor Fire Burn Scar

French Fire Burn Scar

8:06 p.m. Update:

Vacaville Fire Protection District update:

Moderate to High risk of excessive rainfall for many of NorCal’s recent burn areas

Heaviest rain early Sunday morning through Sunday night

2-5″ storm total in Valley, 4-12″+ in foothills/mountains

7:26 p.m. Update:

PG&E urges people to take the following preparations to prepare for a power outage due to the storm:

Charge cell phones and laptops.

Secure your outdoor furniture.

Have fresh drinking water and ice. Placing frozen containers of water in the fridge during an outage can prevent food from spoiling.

Use standby generators in a well-ventilated area.

Use flashlights, not candles due to fire risk.

6:15 p.m. Update

The national weather service urges people to prepare for possible power outages as the storm arrives in our region. They remind people to make sure their cellphone is charged and that their flashlights have (fresh) batteries in them.

With heavy rain and gusty winds expected tomorrow, local power outages are possible. Make sure your cellphone is charged and your flashlights have batteries! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5D2NJ11pk2 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 24, 2021

6:03 p.m. Update

5:43 p.m. Update

We are forecasting potentially historic rain for Downtown Sacramento. The current 24hr rainfall forecast for tomorrow is 4.86in. Be prepared for flooding and plan on staying home tomorrow! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nLz1jnPpYx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 24, 2021

Here’s the latest 7-Day forecast for the Sacramento region.

Earlier Saturday

There will be roadway flooding tomorrow. If you have to be on the roads, travel with caution. Do not drive across flooded roadways. Turn around don't drown! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/r4EpM10KlK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2021