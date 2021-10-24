Sacramento is bracing for what forecasters are calling a “major storm system.” It’s something we don’t see very often in October. In fact, the amount of rain projected for downtown Sacramento by the National Weather Service is 4.86 inches in a 24-hour period. That would be the second-highest rainfall 24-hour total on record.
The heaviest rainfall is expected to happen between Sunday morning and Sunday night.
This is a developing story. Check back often for the latest updates.
Helpful links: CBS13 Weather Page | Interactive Radar | Sandbag Locations | Animated Radar | Forecast Videos | CBS13 Weather on Facebook | In Depth Forecast | Sacramento-Area Creek Levels
12:14 a.m. Update:
Follow the storm with this latest coverage from CBS13.
- Will There Be Major Flooding In Sacramento? What You Can Expect From Sunday’s Storm
- If Projections Stay: ‘Once-In-A-Century Type Storm’ Sunday To Monday
The previous day’s updates are below.
9:19 p.m. Update:
Ca Governor’s Office Of Emergency Services (Cal OES) update:
Resources have been deployed to burn scar locations as flooding after fires is often more severe, as debris and ash left from the fires can form mudflows. As rainwater moves across charred ground it can also pick up soil and sediment & carry it in a fast-moving stream of floodwaters.
We are closely monitoring areas impacted by fires & have crews positioned at the following areas:
- Alisal Fire Burn Scar
- CZU Fire Burn Scar
- Caldor Fire Burn Scar
- French Fire Burn Scar
8:06 p.m. Update:
Vacaville Fire Protection District update:
- Moderate to High risk of excessive rainfall for many of NorCal’s recent burn areas
-
Heaviest rain early Sunday morning through Sunday night
-
2-5″ storm total in Valley, 4-12″+ in foothills/mountains
7:26 p.m. Update:
PG&E urges people to take the following preparations to prepare for a power outage due to the storm:
- Charge cell phones and laptops.
- Secure your outdoor furniture.
- Have fresh drinking water and ice. Placing frozen containers of water in the fridge during an outage can prevent food from spoiling.
- Use standby generators in a well-ventilated area.
- Use flashlights, not candles due to fire risk.
6:15 p.m. Update
The national weather service urges people to prepare for possible power outages as the storm arrives in our region. They remind people to make sure their cellphone is charged and that their flashlights have (fresh) batteries in them.
With heavy rain and gusty winds expected tomorrow, local power outages are possible. Make sure your cellphone is charged and your flashlights have batteries! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5D2NJ11pk2
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 24, 2021
6:03 p.m. Update
Follow the storm with this latest coverage from CBS13.
- ‘Major Flood Threat:’ National Weather Service Says Storm Could Be Historic
- Many Californians May Be Underinsured For Upcoming Storm
- Parts Of Nevada County May Be Evacuated Due To Storms
- El Dorado County Braces For Flooding After Caldor Fire
- Sacramento Opens Storm Centers For Homeless This Weekend
- ‘Both Benefit And Hazard’: California Braces For Arrival Of Atmospheric River On Sunday
5:43 p.m. Update
We are forecasting potentially historic rain for Downtown Sacramento. The current 24hr rainfall forecast for tomorrow is 4.86in. Be prepared for flooding and plan on staying home tomorrow! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nLz1jnPpYx
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 24, 2021
Here’s the latest 7-Day forecast for the Sacramento region.
Earlier Saturday
There will be roadway flooding tomorrow. If you have to be on the roads, travel with caution. Do not drive across flooded roadways. Turn around don't drown! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/r4EpM10KlK
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2021
NEW: there is now a MODERATE to HIGH risk⚠️ of Excessive Rainfall for many of NorCal's recent burn areas.
⏲️ Heaviest rain early Sunday AM thru Sunday night
🌧️2-5" storm total in Valley, 4-12"+ in foothills/mtns
Have an evacuation plan ready if you need to leave! #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/eDlfW9nQJW
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2021