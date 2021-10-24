STORM WATCH:Get the latest on the storm moving through the Sacramento area.
By CBS13 Staff

SIERRA (CBS13) – With the intense rainfall and flood warnings, CBS13 has put together a list of locations and information about where to find sandbags—and how to use them.

Sandbag Locations:

Sacramento County

  • Branch Center
    3847 Branch Center Rd.
  • Citrus Heights City Hall
    6360 Fountain Square Drive
  • Folsom
    48 Natoma Street
  • Folsom
    9700 Oak Avenue Parkway
  • Jose P. Rizal Community Center
    7320 Florin Mall Dr.
  • Orangevale Community Center
    6826 Hazel Ave.
  • Point Pleasant United Methodist Church
    3329 Point Pleasant Rd.
    Elk Grove
  • Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station
    #106 2200 Park Towne Cir.
  • Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station
    #55 7776 Excelsior Rd.
  • Westside Park
    6555 West 2nd St.
    Rio Linda
  • Wilton Fire Station
    10661 Alta Mesa Rd.
    Wilton

Sacramento County supplies the sand and bags, but residents will need to bring a shovel. There is a 20-bag limit per visit.

El Dorado County

  • Check El Dorado County Website for changes.
  • El Dorado County Fire Station #17
    6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines, Ca. 95726
  • El Dorado County Fire Station #19
    4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville, Ca. 95667
  • El Dorado County Fire Station #21
    4040 Carson Road, Camino, Ca. 95709
  • El Dorado County Fire Station #72
    7200 Florian Court, Cool, Ca. 95614
  • Pioneer Fire Station #38
    7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset, Ca. 95684
  • Diamond Springs/El Dorado Fire Station #49
    501 Main Street, Diamond Springs, Ca. 95619
  • Garden Valley Fire Station #51
    4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley, Ca. 95633
  • Rescue Fire Station #83
    5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue, Ca. 95672
  • El Dorado Hills Fire Station #85
    1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills, Ca. 95762
  • Cameron Park Fire Station #89
    3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park, Ca. 95682

Tuolumne County

Check Tuolumne County Website for changes. Sand is available 24/7 at these locations.

  • Tuolumne Road Yard
    18870 Birch Street
  • Jamestown Road Yard
    18188 7th Ave
  • Big Oak Flat/Groveland Road Yard
    11240 Wards Ferry Rd.
  • Columbia Airport
    10723 Airport Rd.

Alpine County

  • Alpine Landscape Materials
    1117 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901
    Once you pick up bags, you can fill up to 10 bags for free

Oroville

  • Better Deal Exchange
    1845 Mitchell Ave.
    (530) 533-5600
    50 lb bag of sand and empty bags of plastic mesh sold in packs of 25 or individually
  • Home Depot
    2150 3rd St.
    (530) 538-0521
    20 lb. bag of sand, empty bags, and bulk sand

Chico

  • 711 Materials
    517 Roney Trail
    (530) 345-6083
    Bulk sand only
  • Collier Hardware
    105 Broadway St.
    (530) 342-0195
    Polyester empty bags only
  • Home Depot
    2580 Notre Dame Blvd.
    (530) 342-0477
    60 lb bag of sand, plastic & burlap bags
  • Northern Star Mills
    510 Esplanade
    (530) 342-7661
    Empty burlap & plastic bags only
  • Pacific Supply
    3505 Hicks Ln.
    (530) 895-0567
    Bulk sand only
  • Payless Building Supply
    2600 Notre Dame Blvd
    (530) 895-3228
    Empty plastic bags only
  • Pro Aggregate
    3668 Hicks Lane
    (530) 342-8028
    Sand in plastic bags, bulk sand, empty plastic bags
  • Sutherland Landscaping
    2720 Highway 32
    (530) 893-4531
    Empty plastic mesh bags and bulk sand

Paradise

  • Thomas Ace Hardware
    (closed Monday)
    5720 Clark Rd.
    (530) 877-4442
    60 lb tube sandbags and empty bags

Placer County

Alta

Foresthill

Homewood

Northstar

  • Northstar Community Services District Corp Yard,
    50 Trimont Lane  (off of Northstar Drive)

Ophir

  • Placer County Fire Station 182,
    9305 Wise Road
    (corner of Wise Road and Crater Hill)

Squaw Valley

Tahoe City

Tahoe

  • Department of Transportation Yard
    1121 Shakori Drive. Meyers, CA 96150

Truckee

Sandbagging Techniques: