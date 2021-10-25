BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — After more than three months, authorities say the Dixie Fire is now 100 percent contained.
Cal Fire reported full containment on Monday. It comes after an atmospheric river brought historic amounts of rainfall to Northern California over the weekend.
A total of 963,309 acres have been burned across Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama counties in the Dixie Fire – making it the larges non-complex fire in recorded California history.
Last week, those five counties affected by the Dixie Fire announced a joint lawsuit against PG&E, claiming the power company's equipment started the wildfire back on July 13.
While the Dixie Fire is now fully contained, it does not mean that work is over. Crews will still be working to reinforce and repair fire lines and keep any still-smoldering trees from causing any new problems.