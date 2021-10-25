SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento made a new ranking of the best places to retire in America, but all California towns on the list were given relatively low marks.
The new rankings were released last week by the U.S. News & World Report and took into account factors like the happiness of residents, value, affordability, tax rates, the job market, and quality of health care.READ MORE: UPDATE: Flood Waters Shut Down Lanes Of I-880; Alameda's Harbor Bay Parkway, Silverado Trail In Napa
Coming in at 143 out of 150 on the Best Places to Retire list, Sacramento got OK marks on the job market and net migration, but a low score on value.
“Many people think Sacramento’s best attribute is that it’s located a few hours from exciting destinations like San Francisco and Lake Tahoe,” U.S. News wrote.READ MORE: Sacramento Sets Storm Record With Its Highest All-Time Rainfall Total Since 1880
Modesto and Stockton also received relatively low marks and came in at 144 and 148 on the list, respectively.
The highest-ranked California city on the Best Places to Retire list was Santa Barbara, which came in at 118. San Francisco also made the list, beating Sacramento by several places at 134.
Florida cities took the top three spots on the list: Sarasota, Naples and Daytona Beach.MORE NEWS: Social Media Threat Prompts Extra Officers At Cosumnes Oaks High School
Head here to read the full list.