BLUE CANYON (CBS13) — While the storm has trailed off and the sun is now shining in many parts of the valley Monday morning, the Sierra is continuing to be hit with snow.
According to the National Weather Service, Donner Pass and Soda Springs have seen 29” of snow over the past 24 hours as of Monday. The Sierra Snow Lab has also seen 27” of snow in that same time.
Chain controls are now in effect on all major Sierra highways. Interstate 80 is R-2 on both eastbound and westbound from Boca to Nyack – and all commercial vehicles are being turned around at this time.
Highway 50 was closed for a time due to a rockslide near Echo Summit but is now back open with chain controls from Meyers to about the 4,500’ elevation mark.
Highway 88 at Carson Spur is closed for avalanche control and no estimated time of reopening has been given yet.
Chain controls are in place. This was taken on highway 20 near highway 80. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/q4xRwn19MY
— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) October 25, 2021
Highway 89 has chain controls in effect from Picketts Junction in Alpine County to 2.7 miles south of the Highway 50 Junction. Further, chains are also required from Bliss State Park to Sugar Pine State Park and from Truckee to Sattley.