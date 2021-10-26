AUBURN (CBS13) — More than $3,000 in counterfeit bills was found after a high-speed chase that ended near Rocklin, deputies say.
The incident happened early in the morning back on Oct. 20. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over a suspect on Highway 49 at Elm Street in Auburn but the driver would stop.READ MORE: Modesto Police Investigating Assault On South 9th Street Bridge
Deputies say the suspect reached speeds of up to 100 mph – and had no exterior lights on while driving in the rain.
Eventually, authorities used a spike strip near the Rocklin Road off-ramp and disabled the car.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: 'There Really Are Problems Everywhere,' Even For Small Companies
Two people were found inside the car: 29-year-old Berkeley resident Taylor Ducote (the driver) and 39-year-old Stockton resident Anthony Thread Jr.
Ducote not only had three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Alameda County, deputies say, she was also allegedly driving without a license.
About $3,100 in counterfeit bills were also found in Thread’s pant pocket, deputies say.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
Both Ducote and Thread were arrested. Thread is facing charges of forgery while Ducote is facing charges of reckless evading, driving with a license and the warrants.