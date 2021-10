In-N-Out In Contra Costa County Hill Shut Down For Violating COVID-19 LawsThe county shut down the restaurant because it reportedly did not verify that those eating in its dining area had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

23 minutes ago

Kaiser Doctor Accused Of Hoarding Dead Animals, Endangering SonA Vacaville doctor was arrested and is now under fire with the medical board. She's accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer. The Kaiser physician is also accused of child endangerment after her son was removed from what investigators called "dirty" and "unsafe" conditions.

32 minutes ago

Golden 1 Customers Have Login Issues After UpgradeA system upgrade left members of Golden 1 credit union struggling to log into accounts. The credit union says it is working to bring systems back up after an upgrade. The credit union took to Twitter telling members to try and log on again.

38 minutes ago

350 Mature Trees In Danger Of Being Cut Down In Folsom By PG&EA group of concerned residents in Folsom is speaking out against a PG&E plan to cut down 350 trees beneath powerlines. The utility says doing so, along with removing non-native vegetation, will protect the community from potential fires.

42 minutes ago

Massive Sikh Gathering Returning To Yuba CityThe largest gathering of Sikhs is returning to the Sigh temple in Yuba City. It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. About 100,000 Sikhs are expected to attend this year.

47 minutes ago