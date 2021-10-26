YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — At least 10 vehicles have been involved in a crash after a gravel spill along Highway 70 on Tuesday morning, authorities say.
The gravel spill happened along the southbound side of the freeway at Plumas Lake Boulevard, near the community of Plumas Lake.READ MORE: Man Rescues Kitten Caught In Floodwaters At Sacramento Park
Exactly what led up to the gravel spilling is unclear.READ MORE: Best Places For Halloween: Sacramento Ranks 22nd Among US Cities
CHP confirms that at least 10 vehicles have crashed as a result of the spill. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
All lanes are now blocked along the southbound side of Highway 70 and traffic is being diverted. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route or expect long delays.MORE NEWS: Report: California Not Enforcing Its Vaccine Mandate On State Workers
A Caltrans sweeper is responding to the scene, but CHP says it will take some time to get there.