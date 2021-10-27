SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died and another person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Elverta Road early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened a little before 2:30 a.m. near Gibson Ranch.
California Highway Patrol officers say it appears the driver of a truck was speeding down the road between 70-90 mph.
For some reason, the truck then went onto the gravel portion of the shoulder and lost control. The truck then crashed into a pole at a high rate of speed.
Officers say one person, a male, was killed in the crash. A second person, also male, was rushed to the hospital but the extent of his injuries was not known.
Investigators are now reviewing camera footage of the incident.