SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fight on campus prompted a short lockdown at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento on Wednesday, officials say.
The Sacramento City Unified School District says staff initiated the lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a fight between students led to a parent coming to campus.
Officials say the parent was also reportedly acting aggressively toward a staff member.
Officials say the issue was quickly resolved and the lockdown was lifted.
Sacramento police say they also got word that there was some sort of fight on campus, but they did not order the lockdown.
School operations are back to normal, the district says.