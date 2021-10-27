SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There is a creepy-crawly side effect of last weekend’s storm. As Sacramento dries out, the cockroaches are coming out.

After record-breaking rain soaked the Sacramento region last weekend the last thing Bill Adams thought he would have to worry about is a cockroach conundrum.

“I have never seen nothing like that in my life,” explained Bill Adams. “They are going everywhere, and they are so fast, it was like oh my goodness,” he said.

Heavy rains brought close to a hundred creepy crawlers out of their hiding spaces at the Arcade Creek Kennel that Adams owns.

“It was hard to understand because I had never seen anything like that before. I wasn’t sure what was going on or how to handle it,” he said.

That’s where Eric Avelaro, owner of Eagle Pest Control in Sacramento, comes in.

“They love moisture but not too much so when you get a flood of rain these guys are going to scatter,” Avelaro said.

Avelaro has been getting calls all week with homeowners desperate for solutions. Summer is typically when you see roaches.

This year is different with the amount of rainfall raising the bugs to the surface from sewers, dirt, cracks, and every hiding place you can think of.

“It’s definitely highly unusual. Because we haven’t had that much rain in a while and all of a sudden we have a flood of rain, these guys are coming out of their hiding spots,” explained Avelaro.

If you are one of the people experiencing this problem

Avelaro suggests you should seal any open cracks cover spaces under doorways and call pest control to set up regular treatments to keep the bugs at bay.