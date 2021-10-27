STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are asking for help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that happened outside a Stockton dispensary.
Stockton police say the incident happened back on the afternoon of Oct. 18.READ MORE: 1 Person Killed In Apparent High-Speed Crash On Elverta Road Near Gibson Ranch
The suspect, who was captured on surveillance cameras, could be seen pacing around the front of Zen Garden Wellness Dispensary along Pacific Avenue holding what appears to be a handgun as well as a Target shopping bag.READ MORE: 'He Had Taken The Machete Out Of My Truck': Man Chases Armed Burglar From Garage In His Underwear
Police say the suspect then robbed a victim at gunpoint. It’s unclear what was taken.MORE NEWS: Palisades Tahoe Opens 1 Month Early On Halloween Weekend
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8582, or submit a tip online.