STOCKTON (CBS13) — Several fights broke out at Lincoln High in Stockton during lunch late Thursday morning, but – despite reports on social media – the school district says no weapons were involved.
Stockton police say a large fight was reported at the school a little before noon.READ MORE: Two Arrested In Lincoln After Car Chase For Weapons And Drugs
Exactly what started the fight is unclear. School administrators were trying to break up the fight when police were called.
Officers responded to the campus and the situation was brought under control.READ MORE: 'These Aren't Doritos': Warning Issued About Illegal Pot Edibles Sold In California That Mimic Popular Snacks
Police say no weapons were involved and no injuries have been reported.
Stockton Unified School District officials confirmed that several fights took place at the Lincoln High campus during lunch, but noted that the school was never placed on lockdown. Students were ushered into class a few minutes early and asked to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution, the district says.
No incidents were reported at Sierra Middle School, the district says.MORE NEWS: River City High School In West Sacramento Gets 2nd Anonymous Call About Shooting Threat
Officers will stay in the area through the rest of the school day as a precaution, Stockton police say.