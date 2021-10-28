RIPON (CBS13) — A man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last Friday in Ripon that left one person hurt.
Ripon police say, back on the night of Oct. 22, officers responded to investigate a shooting along the 700 block of E. Milgeo Avenue. Officers found a man inside a residence in the area with gunshot wounds.
That man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were said to be not life-threatening.
Police said at the time that the suspect and victim knew each other, but no other information was released.
On Thursday, Ripon police announced that they had arrested 30-year-old Manteca resident Kevin Lawrence Jones for the shooting. He reportedly turned himself in to the police department the night before.
Jones is now facing charges of attempted murder.