SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — He may be on baseball’s biggest stage, but Dusty Baker’s home base is still right here in Sacramento.

The 72-year-old is managing the Houston Astros as they battle the Atlanta Braves for a World Series Championship.

Baker has been a Sacramento staple for decades.

We’ve interviewed him raising money for good causes, taking CBS13 telethon calls, and showing solidarity in the effort to save the Sacramento Kings.

Baker first made his mark in the majors in the shadow of Hank Aaron. When Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record, it was Sacramento’s own Dusty Baker waiting for him in the on-deck circle.

Baker’s Del Campo High School alma mater is watching his work closely now.

“Being a Sacramento guy with such a great baseball tradition, you know we’re all rooting for him,” Del Campo Baseball Head Coach Kevin Dawidczik said.

Del Campo plays their fall ball games on a field where Baker’s name was engraved long ago.

The letters wearing down way more than the man.

Besides baseball, Baker is also an accomplished businessman.

Rooted in winemaking, his teammate at Baker Family Wines is Chick Brenneman, who says when the Astros called, he saw Baker beaming.

“Every time someone started knocking on his door, I mean, there was a little bit more spring in his step, you know, ‘Here I go, I’m going to do this,’ ” Brenneman said.

The winemaker’s best seller is named as a tribute to Hank Aaron. It’s so popular there are no more bottles to buy.

“We call it the Hammerin’ Hank Cabernet,” Brennaman said. “Unfortunately, that sold out.”

If only you could bottle Dusty Baker’s 72 years of success and counting.