TURLOCK (CBS13) — Authorities are trying to find the man suspected of brandishing pepper spray at people and workers at Turlock stores.
Turlock police say there have been at least four incidents over the past month linked to the suspect.
The most recent incident happened Monday morning at the Grocery Outlet along W. Main Street. This time, the suspect had two large-breed dogs with him and he reportedly got irate when he was told that he needed to buy a plastic bag.
It was at this point that police say the suspect brandished pepper spray at employees. No one was sprayed this time, however, before he left.
An earlier incident back on Oct. 5 at a store along the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road ended with an employee being pepper-sprayed when they went to confront the suspect while he was apparently trying to steal a bicycle.
Further, police say the man is suspected of pepper-spraying a homeless person who was in front of a store along the 1800 block of Countryside Drive also on Oct. 5.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call detectives at (209) 668-6539.