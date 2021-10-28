WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — River City High School was placed on lockdown for the second day in a row after they got an anonymous call threatening a shooting on campus Thursday.
Washington Unified School District says the call is similar to the one that prompted a lockdown at River City High on Wednesday. That day's incident prompted students to be released early at 1:45 p.m.
Officers later found the threat unsubstantiated, the district says.
West Sacramento police have again been contacted after Thursday's threat and are investigating.
River City High implemented a soft lockdown, meaning students and staff were held in their first-period classes and movement around the campus was prohibited until police could conclude their investigation.
The soft lockdown was lifted later Thursday morning.
Extra patrols were also implemented at other Sacramento-area schools after a nationwide threat went viral on social media. Hundreds of schools with the letters JHS or IHS were impacted, including Jesuit High School.
Authorities later made an arrest at Jupiter High School in Florida in connection to that threat.