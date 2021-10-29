Olympic Valley (CBS13) – Palisades Tahoe has officially wrapped its season opener and it was a success. Slopes were packed and guests were excited to be back four weeks early.

“It was a really quick decision we made on Monday that we would open this Friday. This is not something you can just flip a switch and have the ski resort running,” said Palisades Tahoe spokesperson Alex Spychalsky.

Spychalsky said it was all hands on deck for the newly named Palisades Tahoe—formerly Squaw Valley.

“Called in a lot of people. We had groomers come out, ski patrol, our lift teams, we even had to put the seats on the lifts,” Spychalsky said.

With a three-foot surprise snowfall, for Spychalsky and her team, opening early was a no-brainer.

“It’s really rewarding to see how excited people were to be out here today,” she said.

“It’s great to be back. The vibe is super cool, it’s very chill,” said Scott Magruder and his wife, Andrea, who traveled from Las Vegas.

They were surprised to learn Friday is opening day.

“We thought we’d shoot up for a nice weekend and we heard yesterday it was opening day,” Magruder said.

For the first time in 72 years, opening day is in October, and for the first time on Halloween weekend.

“I am a strawberry and I am a velociraptor. Life is good and the fact that it’s October, Halloween, it’s awesome,” said Kelsey Hyche and Ali Bravo.

Palisades Tahoe slopes are only open Friday-Sunday through November. Palisades Tahoe could make decisions throughout the next month to open or close based on the snowpack.