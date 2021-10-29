NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two street vendors are dead after being hit by a car in North Highlands Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
According to the CHP, the 56- and 60-year-old female vendors were in a parking lot in the area of Don Julio Boulevard and Watt Avenue when they were hit.
The driver, an 18-year-old from North Highlands, was traveling westbound on Don Julio when she tried taking the light onto Watt. The CHP said she lost control and went into the parking lot where the collision happened.
The vendors have not yet been identified.
At 4:50 p.m., the CHP said the driver was on the scene to cooperate with law enforcement.