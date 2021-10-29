MANTECA (CBS13) — Authorities believe a man suffered some sort of fatal medical incident before he crashed in Manteca early Friday morning.
Manteca police say, around 1:30 a.m., the Ceres man was driving down N. Main Street when he had the medical incident. He then veered off the road and crashed into some trees near Northgate Drive.
An off-duty paramedic saw the crash and rushed to help, but police say the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the man, who was in his 70s, has not been released at this point.
Exactly what kind of medical incident the man suffered before the crash is unclear.