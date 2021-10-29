CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — A Sacramento bride hopes her wedding photos will be returned after the memory card they were on was stolen.

The photos were stored on memory cards left in a vehicle overnight in Cameron Park. The wedding photographer, Samantha O’Quinn, who runs Sunny Day Photography said she found her car window broken and her camera equipment and personal belongings gone.

“We’re all just hoping we can get them back at this point. Just kind of taking it day by day,” said O’Quinn.

The bride, Amy Davis, said it took a day to sink in that her photos from what she called “the best day ever” were gone.

“All of Monday, I was in a twilight zone,” Davis said. “I cannot believe that happened.”

She said she doesn’t blame her photographer, who also had personal items and documents stolen in the same burglary. O’Quinn said her wedding photography business is something she does on the weekends and was looking to expand soon. The camera equipment that was stolen was valued at $5,000.

“She was probably a little bit embarrassed because everybody does know not to put your stuff in the car, but I have no ill will towards her whatsoever,” said Davis.

When she described her wedding day, Davis said O’Quinn became an “honorary bridesmaid” and they kept her for an extra hour to capture more memories.

By Davis’ guess, there were a thousand photos of the day. Now, photos and videos taken by the couple’s friends and family are more special to Davis. She’s reliving the day through the lenses of her loved ones and photos from the photo booth.

“I do have a little bit of hope…at the same time I had an amazing wedding,” Davis said. “It’s just those photos are irreplaceable.”

O’Quinn agreed—hopeful that at least the memory cards with Davis’ wedding and a second wedding photographed the same weekend would be recovered.

A report has been filed with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.