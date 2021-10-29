SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has died after he crashed off the Highway 50 onramp from Howe Avenue early Friday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the driver was entering the onramp when, for an unknown reason, he lost control. The car then crossed the median and continued out of control before it hit an embankment and flipped over.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Shot In Vehicle At Stockton Intersection With 6-Year-Old Son Inside
Officers believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.READ MORE: Police: Ceres Man Suffered Fatal Medical Incident Before Manteca Crash
No other people were in the car at the time, officers say.MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Car Catches Fire Off I-80 In West Sacramento
The name of the driver has not been released, but CHP says he was a Sacramento resident.