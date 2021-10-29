WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to put out a car fire off Interstate 80 in West Sacramento on Friday morning.
The scene was along Reed Avenue, near the onramp to I-80, in front of the In-N-Out.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Shot In Vehicle At Stockton Intersection With 6-Year-Old Son Inside
Exactly what led up to the car catching fire is unclear, but flames had engulfed the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived.READ MORE: Police: Ceres Man Suffered Fatal Medical Incident Before Manteca Crash
Crews worked quickly to douse the flames.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Man Dies After Losing Control And Crashing Off Highway 50 Onramp
No injuries have been reported.