SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two Sac State students were assaulted and one of their cellphones was stolen overnight.
Sac State Police say around 12:30 a.m. three male students were talking to two females in the parking lot outside Building F at the Hornet Commons when three men walked up, and, after a brief altercation, one man punched one of the male students in the face. Another male student pulled out his phone to record the incident but was attacked by one of the other men who then took his phone.READ MORE: 7 Shot, 2, Killed At 'Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball' Overnight In Sacramento
All three suspects then ran off around Building F, police say.
Police describe the suspect who punched the student as a male Hispanic adult, 19 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has a light mustache, and was wearing a tracksuit with red on it.READ MORE: Grass Valley Hit-And-Run Crash Involving Skateboarder Has CHP Searching For Answers
The suspect who took the phone is described as a male Hispanic adult, 23 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 215-220 pounds, has short black hair, a full beard, and was wearing a polo shirt.
The third is a male Hispanic adult, 19-years-old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has long curly hair, and unknown clothing.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 2 Others Injured In Shooting At Party In Stockton
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000.