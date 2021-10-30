SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dozens of Chinese-American World War II veterans are finally getting the recognition they deserve more than 70 years later.
Over 100 veterans from the Bay Area and Sacramento were honored for their sacrifice and service. They received the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress's highest honor.
Carol Ong received the honor for her father, who served in the U.S. Navy.
"He was 93 and passed away in 2019. He's not here to receive it. This is something to recognize not just WWII veteran Chinese-Americans but Chinese-Americans in the history of America and we're proud."
Four of the vets honored today are still alive. In June 2018, supervisors in San Francisco pushed Congress to officially honor and celebrate Chinese-American World War II veterans.