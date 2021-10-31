SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was killed in a crash in downtown Sacramento Sunday night, authorities said.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the collision and at least four other people were taken to the hospital for injuries.
The person killed was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened in the area of 7th and L streets just before 8:30 p.m. Sacramento police said road closures in the area would be in place for several hours as officers process the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.