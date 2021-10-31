CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

TRICK OR TREAT SWEETS!
Trick or Treat boxes from Nika’s Mad Sweets are available for pick up. Get your spooky treats fix before they’re gone!

Your choice of Spooky treats:
1 hocus pocus fudge brownie (og fudge brownie)
1 Reptar bar (chocolate shortbread pandan marshmallow caramel ganache bar)
1 Ghoulish Blondie (milk tea blondie w/ milk tea drizzle)
2 beetlejuice beetlejuice beetlejuice cookies (matcha chocolate vanilla swirl)
2 flying purple people Eaters (ube crinkles)
2 monster Mash (pandan funfetti)
2 Shrunken Heads (ube butter mochi)
2 witch fingers (matcha shortbread with almond nail & strawberry blood)

NIKA’S MAD SWEETS
IG @nikasmadsweets
Facebook at Nika’s Mad Sweets
http://www.nikasmadsweets.com

Stonecreek Village Halloween Carnival
5757 Pacific Avenue
Stockton
12noon – 4pm
209-915-0191
Facebook: @ShopStoneCreekVillage
http://www.shopstonecreekvillage.com

El Pueblo Del Sol
609 S Lincoln St.
Stockton
11am-6pm
(209) 990-2499
Instagram, Facebook, Youtube & Tiktok @Elpueblodelsol

Roseville Haunted House
615 Shasta St.

Candy Zipline
College Greens

Free Cupcakes for Halloween
Savvy House Coffee Bar in Elk Grove
@sugarcoated_cupcaes
@savvyhousecoffeebar
http://www.sugarcoatedcupcakes.com

Big Jake’s Sauce
Locally Made Hot Sauce
http://www.bigjakessauce.com
@bigjakessauce

Miss Kissinger
IG: misskissingerskorner