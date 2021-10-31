GILROY (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s Northern California home. One person died and three other people were injured.
Authorities say Sunday that Benjamin David Calderon was taken into custody by a SWAT team after the late-night shooting in the city of Gilroy.READ MORE: 15 Year Old Shot In Stockton; No Suspect Has Been Arrested
Police were called after violence broke out at a large outdoor party at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz, about 80 miles south of San Francisco.READ MORE: Woman Arrested In Grass Valley Hit-And-Run Crash Involving Skateboarder
At least one suspect fired a gun.
No motive has been disclosed.MORE NEWS: Man Killed At 'Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball' Identified As Terrance Long
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)