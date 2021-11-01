SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a shooting left one man hurt in Sacramento late Sunday night.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 3800 block of 38th Street in the Oak Park neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. There, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The man was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
No suspect information, nor any details about what may have led up to the shooting, have been released at this point.