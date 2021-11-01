SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people have died after a crash in downtown Sacramento Sunday night, authorities said.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the collision and five other people were taken to the hospital for injuries.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
The Sacramento Fire Department, which had crews respond to the scene, said one of the five people hospitalized suffered critical injuries, two suffered major injuries, while the remaining two suffered moderate injuries.
Police announced Monday morning that a second person, one of the five taken to the hospital, has also since died from her injuries.
The crash happened in the area of 7th and L streets just before 8:30 p.m. Sacramento police said road closures in the area would be in place for several hours as officers process the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.