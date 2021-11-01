EMPIRE (CBS13) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot off a gun and pointed it at passing cars during an argument outside his Empire home on Sunday.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says, a little after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of E Street to investigate a report of a fight and gunshots.
At the scene, witnesses told deputies that the suspect – 35-year-old Empire resident Eduardo Barrios – had been drinking and got into an argument with two other men outside of this home. After the men left, Barrios then allegedly got his handgun and started firing.
Barrios also allegedly pointed the gun at passing cars, the witnesses reported.
Deputies found Barrios in the street with the handgun next to him. A search of his home also uncovered two rifles, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies found Barrios in the street with the handgun next to him. A search of his home also uncovered two rifles, the sheriff's office says.

No one was hurt in the shooting, deputies say, and no property has been found damaged.
Barrios has been arrested and is facing charges of possession of illegal firearms and illegal discharge of a firearm.