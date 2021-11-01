FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Three people, including a Travis Air Force Base airman, were arrested following a Fairfield homicide that led to the discovery of the 19-year-old victim’s remains in Monterey County, police said on Monday.
Fairfield resident Juan Parra-Peralta, 20, and Pittsburg residents Marco Quintanilla, 27, and Jessica Quintanilla, 21, were all taken into custody in connection to the death of Leilani Beauchamp, of Carmel near the city of Monterey, according to the Fairfield Police Department.READ MORE: Gruesome Discovery: Severed Bear Head Found In Stockton Tree
Jessica Quintanilla was arrested for murder, while the other two were arrested for accessory to murder. Fairfield police said Marco Quintanilla was also arrested for violation of parole, which stemmed from a previous felony conviction for attempted murder.
A missing person report was filed for Beauchamp on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 30. Fairfield police said she was last seen earlier that day at a Halloween party in Sacramento, and she had left with two men who lived on Cascade Lane in Fairfield near Travis Air Force Base and were both active-duty Air Force members.READ MORE: Charges Upgraded, Family Awaits Arraignment In Roman Lopez Murder Case
Travis Air Force Base confirmed Monday that Parra-Peralta was a cargo processing specialist at the base. He was arrested on base along Brennan Circle, according to jail records. Jessica Quintanilla was arrested in Pittsburg.
Fairfield police said detectives and Travis Air Force Base’s Office of Special Investigations determined Beauchamp was killed at the home on Cascade Lane and her remains were found Sunday in Monterey County.MORE NEWS: Coroner Identifies 2 Killed In Halloween Night Crash Near Golden 1 Center
The circumstances of Beauchamp’s death are unknown at this time, but Fairfield police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.