FORESTHILL (CBS13) — A Foresthill resident shot a person who was aggressively trying to break into his trailer last week, authorities say.
Back on the morning of Oct. 25, the Placer County Sheriff's Office says a Foresthill resident woke up to someone banging on his trailer door. The suspect then started throwing large rocks at the trailer – and even through the windows – when the resident told him to leave.
Deputies say the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the resident; he even managed to rip a hole in the front door and tried to pull the resident out.
It was at this point that the resident got his gun and shot the suspect in the leg.
Deputies soon responded to the scene and the suspect – 42-year-old Joshua Lemas, also a Foresthill resident – was taken into custody.
Lemas checked out at a hospital before he was eventually booked into jail. He’s now facing charges of criminal threats, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.