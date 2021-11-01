SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The two people killed in a crash that happened near the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Halloween night have been identified.
According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, the two individuals were identified as Elk Grove resident Ciara Alicia Navarro, 25, and Sacramento resident Brian David Freriks, 30.READ MORE: Gruesome Discovery: Severed Bear Head Found In Stockton Tree
One of the two—though it is unclear at this time who—was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died after being taken to the hospital with four other patients, all with injuries ranging from moderate to critical.READ MORE: Charges Upgraded, Family Awaits Arraignment In Roman Lopez Murder Case
The two-vehicle collision happened Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. at L and 7th streets.MORE NEWS: Remains Of Fairfield Homicide Victim Found In Monterey County; Travis AFB Airman Among 3 Arrested
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.