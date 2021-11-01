SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Midtown Sacramento early Monday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene at 29th and J streets a little before 1 a.m. and found that a woman was down in the roadway. She had suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle.READ MORE: Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured In Downtown Sacramento
Officers say the vehicle involved left the scene before they arrived. The woman was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say.READ MORE: Deputies: Foresthill Resident Shoots Suspect Who Was Trying To Break Into His Trailer
No details about the suspect and their vehicle have been released at this point.MORE NEWS: Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case Involving Catholic Hospital Near Sacramento
The name of the woman killed has also not yet been released.