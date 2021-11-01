CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — Authorities say five people have been hurt, including one critically, after a crash in Fair Oaks early Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Sunrise Boulevard and Wildridge Drive.

Metro Fire crews have responded to the scene and found five people hurt. One of the people injured suffered critical injuries and has been rushed to the hospital; the other people suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Drivers are being advised to expect traffic in the immediate area of the crash for the time being.