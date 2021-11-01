FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — Authorities say five people have been hurt, including one critically, after a crash in Fair Oaks early Monday afternoon.
Metro Fire on scene of a vehicle accident with multiple patients on Sunrise Blvd/Wildridge Dr. 1 patient transported for critical injuries, 4 others with minor to moderate injuries. pic.twitter.com/oFKSEmDGU0
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 1, 2021
The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Sunrise Boulevard and Wildridge Drive.
Metro Fire crews have responded to the scene and found five people hurt. One of the people injured suffered critical injuries and has been rushed to the hospital; the other people suffered minor to moderate injuries.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Drivers are being advised to expect traffic in the immediate area of the crash for the time being.