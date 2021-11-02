CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after a collision between two vehicles along Power Inn Road, the Sacramento Police Department said.

At least two other people were taken to the hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Sacramento police said the person killed was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released, and police only described him as an adult man.

The crash happened just before 2:10 p.m. near Barry Avenue and forced a closure of Power Inn Road between Florin and Elder Creek roads. Police did not say when the roadway would be reopened.

This is a developing story.