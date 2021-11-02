TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Turlock teacher has been arrested on suspicion sex crimes dating back to 2016, police say.
Daniel James Baudino, 38, is currently a teacher at Turlock Junior High School. However, the alleged incidents happened between June-August 2016 while he was a teacher at Turlock High School.
Turlock police say, last week, a victim came forward and reported the incidents allegedly involving Baudino. An investigation began immediately and police soon obtained a search warrant.
Detectives say the victim, who was a minor at the time, and Baudino have a 15-year age gap.
Further, detectives say their investigation uncovered evidence of the allegations made against Baudino. However, exactly what kind of evidence they found has not been disclosed.
Baudino was taken into custody on Monday while he was walking at Turlock Junior High School, police say. He was booked into custody on five counts of unlawful sex with a minor and four counts of oral copulation with a minor.
Detectives believe there are more possible victims in the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call police at (209) 664-7325.